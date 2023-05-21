Compton and Broomhead Dental Center/

Part of the Northwest Indiana community for more than 60 years, Compton and Broomhead Dental Center works to give patients individualized treatment plans using the latest technology.

"Customer service has always been our No. 1 priority. We want our patients to feel comfortable and enjoy their visits at our office,” says Dr. Eric Compton.

“We pride ourselves on a ‘patient first’ business model,” Dr. Mark Broomhead added. “We provide a full range of dental services under one roof.”

From dental implants to wisdom teeth removal, sedation dentistry, same-day crowns, digital impressions and emergency treatment, patients can get their needs taken care of at one location. That access to treatment is important, Broomhead says, because dental health plays a significant role in overall health.

“We give the patients all options available for their treatment in order for them to make an informed decision about their dental care,” Broomhead says. “I think our patients appreciate that the most about our practice.”

SECOND PLACE

Advanced Dental Concepts

Multiple locations

219-663-6878

THIRD PLACE

NorthShore Health Centers

Multiple locations

219-763-8112