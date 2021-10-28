Best Dentist

McGonigle Dental Associates

17519 80th Ave.

Tinley Park

708-429-2111

When your dental visit is anything but routine, knowing that many complex issues can be addressed under one roof is convenient and can provide peace of mind. The dental professionals at McGonigle Dental Associates can do that, so you don't have to bounce from specialist to specialist.

McGonigle Dental Associates offers the latest procedures and techniques, from general and cosmetic dentistry to full mouth reconstruction and emergency dental care. They do so with precision and expertise, and make patients feel comfortable with personalized and attentive care.

"Our practice provides an experience that exceeds ordinary expectations," says founding dentist Dr. Robert McGonigle. "We have a 'comfort menu' for patients while they're being examined that includes blankets, pillows, music, TVs above each chair for watching Netflix and more. We also offer IV sedations for those who are apprehensive about dental procedures."