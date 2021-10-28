McGonigle Dental Associates
17519 80th Ave.
Tinley Park
708-429-2111
When your dental visit is anything but routine, knowing that many complex issues can be addressed under one roof is convenient and can provide peace of mind. The dental professionals at McGonigle Dental Associates can do that, so you don't have to bounce from specialist to specialist.
McGonigle Dental Associates offers the latest procedures and techniques, from general and cosmetic dentistry to full mouth reconstruction and emergency dental care. They do so with precision and expertise, and make patients feel comfortable with personalized and attentive care.
"Our practice provides an experience that exceeds ordinary expectations," says founding dentist Dr. Robert McGonigle. "We have a 'comfort menu' for patients while they're being examined that includes blankets, pillows, music, TVs above each chair for watching Netflix and more. We also offer IV sedations for those who are apprehensive about dental procedures."
The doctors at McGonigle Dental Associates pride themselves on providing exceptional dental care as well as local and global charities.
"Our team is excited to have been voted first place for Best Dentist, and we'll be throwing a pizza party for our team to recognize their valuable effort," McGonigle says.
SECOND PLACE
Dr. Thomas P. Maloney
19125 S. LaGrange Rd.
Mokena
708-479-2273
THIRD PLACE
Treasured Smiles Pediatric Dentistry
10313 W. Lincoln Hwy.
Frankfort
815-806-1600