Best Department Store

Target
Multiple locations
800-440-0680
Target prides itself on the mission “to help all families discover the joy of everyday life,” as stated on its corporate website.
With locations in Munster, Merrillville, Highland and beyond, many folks have come to love the big box store and its selection.
Who hasn’t wandered into a Target for a single item, maybe some laundry detergent, and left with an overflowing cart of deals?
Target offers curbside pickup as well as ship-to-home services, available through the company’s mobile app.
The Region has spoken. What began as a Minneapolis business venture in 1961 by Douglas J. Dayton has become a national phenomenon that reigns in Northwest Indiana.
People are also reading…
SECOND PLACE
Kohl’s
Multiple locations
800-694-2647
THIRD PLACE
Eco Chic Boutique
425 Joliet St. (U.S. Hwy. 30), Suite 211
Dyer
219-227-0646