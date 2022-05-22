Best Department Store

Target

Multiple locations

800-440-0680

Target prides itself on the mission “to help all families discover the joy of everyday life,” as stated on its corporate website.

With locations in Munster, Merrillville, Highland and beyond, many folks have come to love the big box store and its selection.

Who hasn’t wandered into a Target for a single item, maybe some laundry detergent, and left with an overflowing cart of deals?

Target offers curbside pickup as well as ship-to-home services, available through the company’s mobile app.

The Region has spoken. What began as a Minneapolis business venture in 1961 by Douglas J. Dayton has become a national phenomenon that reigns in Northwest Indiana.

SECOND PLACE

Kohl’s

Multiple locations

800-694-2647

THIRD PLACE

Eco Chic Boutique

425 Joliet St. (U.S. Hwy. 30), Suite 211

Dyer

219-227-0646

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0