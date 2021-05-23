 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Best Department Store
urgent

Best Department Store

From the 2021 The Times Best of the Region Shopping series
Best Department Store

Kohl's

Kohl's

Multiple locations

kohls.com

Kohl's has come a long way since it was opened as a corner grocery store in Milwaukee in 1927. The first department store opened in 1962, and it now is the largest department store chain in the nation, and, according to The Times' readers, the Best Department Store in the Region.

Kohl's combines high-end designers and house labels to offer the best in fashion for the whole family as well as home decor, appliances and dinnerware, according to the company's website.

The store also offers incentives such as Kohl's Cash, which lets customers take advantage of online shopping, free pickup in stores and shopping in stores using cash they earned from previous purchases.

Kohl's also is a good corporate citizen through its Kohl's Cares, sustainability efforts and other philanthropic initiatives.

This adds up to a Best in Region win for the suburban Milwaukee-based retailer. 

SECOND PLACE

Target

Multiple locations

target.com

THIRD PLACE

J.C. Penney 

Multiple locations

www.jcpenney.com

 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts