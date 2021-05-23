Best Dermatologist

Dermio Dermatology

Multiple locations

219-228-4200

“We treat all of our patients like family,” said Dr. David Soleymani. “We make ourselves available with early hours and late afternoon hours, because many of our patients are business professionals, and we don’t want scheduling conflicts to delay or interfere with patient care.

“We’re also a practice that stays on time,” Soleymani said. “We know people are busy, and we respect them. There’s no scheduling an appointment, then end up waiting for an hour in the waiting room.”

“Skin cancer and medical dermatology, that’s our focus,” he said. “We do cosmetic dermatology as well, Botox, acne care, etc., but skin cancer and medical dermatology is our focus.”

In a world with ever-evolving scientific guidance, Soleymani said that Dermio Dermatology’s practitioners stay up to date on medical literature as part of their commitment to getting the best results for their patients.

SECOND PLACE