Skin Dermatology opened in Munster last fall. However, its providers have a vast amount of experience with two physicians, Dr. Namrata Shah and Dr. Tarun Kukreja, serving the community for more than a decade each. It also has a nurse practitioner and a physician assistant.

The practice focuses on general and surgical dermatology, including acne, psoriasis, cyst removal, rashes, skin cancer screenings and skin tag removal. The office also offers a specialized skin cancer surgery called MOHS, a “tissue-sparing surgery that is done in stages and allows for removal of cancerous cells for the highest cure rate while sparing healthy tissue,” says Shah. “We’re working to provide the highest level of care in the Region in a friendly and caring environment where we put our patient’s needs first.”

Skin Dermatology is an affiliate provider for Franciscan Health.

“We want patients to know they are working with professionals who are qualified, experienced and caring and entrenched in the community,” says Shah. “We’re excited to continue to treat patients in Northwest Indiana and look forward to meeting new patients and providing high quality dermatologic care.”

