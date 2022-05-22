Best Dermatologist

Dermio Dermatology

Multiple locations

219-228-4200

At Dermio Dermatology, patients can expect world-class dermatology care in a family-friendly environment.

“We treat our patients and staff like family from the first phone call all the way to check out, as well as followup care,” Dr. A. David Soleymani says. “Our dermatologists and physician assistants specialize in a wide variety of skin conditions, specializing in skin cancer, but offer medical, cosmetic and surgical dermatology as well.”

Soleymani is double board certified in dermatology and micrographic dermatologic surgery and will soon be joined by Dr. David Rosenfeld, who also is double-board certified in both areas.

“You can expect the latest techniques and proven treatments to improve your skin from all of our physicians and physician assistants,” Soleymani said. “We continually strive to improve and be the best in Northern Indiana in all facets of dermatology.”

SECOND PLACE

Applegarth Dermatology

1861 S. Sturdy Road

Valparaiso

219-548-0360

3444 Monroe St.

LaPorte

219-362-0161

THIRD PLACE

Dermatology Associates of Northwest Indiana

Pinnacle Dermatology

Multiple locations

833-257-7546

