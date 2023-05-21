Stone N Pallet

1514 Joliet St., Suite C

Dyer

219-406-5414

If you’re looking to use your creative side, Stone N Pallet has you covered.

The workshop offers a variety of classes to work on one-of-a-kind projects, with new ones added weekly. Can't make a class? Grab-N-Goes are available to work on projects at home.

Stone N Pallet offers a great place to get together with friends. Birthday parties and other group activities can be hosted there.

Stone N Pallet is committed to helping others change their lives. That’s why it supports and provides job opportunities for those with special abilities.

SECOND PLACE

Gratefully Painted

737 169th St.

Hammond

219-256-9241

THIRD PLACE

Busy Bees Pottery & Arts Studio

2204 Southlake Mall

Hobart

219-525-5260