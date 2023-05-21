Stone N Pallet
1514 Joliet St., Suite C
Dyer
219-406-5414
If you’re looking to use your creative side, Stone N Pallet has you covered.
The workshop offers a variety of classes to work on one-of-a-kind projects, with new ones added weekly. Can't make a class? Grab-N-Goes are available to work on projects at home.
Stone N Pallet offers a great place to get together with friends. Birthday parties and other group activities can be hosted there.
Stone N Pallet is committed to helping others change their lives. That’s why it supports and provides job opportunities for those with special abilities.
SECOND PLACE
Gratefully Painted
737 169th St.
Hammond
219-256-9241
THIRD PLACE
Busy Bees Pottery & Arts Studio
2204 Southlake Mall
Hobart
219-525-5260