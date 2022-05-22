Best DIY Workshop

Busy Bees Pottery & Arts Studio

2204 Southlake Mall

(in the Southlake Mall)

Hobart

219-525-5260

Busy Bees Pottery & Arts Studio gives you opportunities to express your artistic side.

Project options include pottery painting, mosaics, canvas painting, glass fusing, wine glass painting, board art, clay hand building and scented candles.

“You don’t have to be a Picasso to create in the studio,” Busy Bees owner Nakia Sprouse said. “And the projects you create last a lifetime, and it’s fun for the whole family.”

There also are numerous ways to experience Busy Bees. Guests can schedule birthday parties, BYOB parties, fundraisers, scout outings, corporate team building programs and other events there. Busy Bees also offers workshops and summer camps, and walk-ins are always welcome. Sprouse said Busy Bees also has Zoom capability for projects.

She said Busy Bees is thankful for the support it has received since it opened in December of 2019. Sprouse said the opening occurred months before the pandemic, and she didn’t have the opportunity to spread the word about her business right away.

“Having folks like our studio, it brings us great joy,” Sprouse said.

