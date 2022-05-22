 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
urgent

Best DIY Workshop

Best DIY Workshop

Busy Bees Pottery & Arts Studio

 

 Tony V. Martin, The Times
Best DIY Workshop

Busy Bees Pottery & Arts Studio

Busy Bees Pottery & Arts Studio

2204 Southlake Mall

(in the Southlake Mall)

Hobart

219-525-5260

merrillville.busybeesart.com

Busy Bees Pottery & Arts Studio gives you opportunities to express your artistic side.

Project options include pottery painting, mosaics, canvas painting, glass fusing, wine glass painting, board art, clay hand building and scented candles.

“You don’t have to be a Picasso to create in the studio,” Busy Bees owner Nakia Sprouse said. “And the projects you create last a lifetime, and it’s fun for the whole family.”

There also are numerous ways to experience Busy Bees. Guests can schedule birthday parties, BYOB parties, fundraisers, scout outings, corporate team building programs and other events there. Busy Bees also offers workshops and summer camps, and walk-ins are always welcome. Sprouse said Busy Bees also has Zoom capability for projects.

She said Busy Bees is thankful for the support it has received since it opened in December of 2019. Sprouse said the opening occurred months before the pandemic, and she didn’t have the opportunity to spread the word about her business right away.

“Having folks like our studio, it brings us great joy,” Sprouse said.

SECOND PLACE

Beach Palette

7210 W. 132nd Ave.

Cedar Lake

219-545-3402

beachpalettecl.com

THIRD PLACE

Board & Brush Creative Studio

800 N. Main St.

Crown Point

219-323-3457

boardandbrush.com/crownpoint

