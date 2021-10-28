Best Doctor

Dr. Christopher W. Udovich (TIE)
Silver Cross Hospital
222 Colorado Ave.
Frankfort
815-469-2123
Doctors who provide outstanding care, expertise and compassion, can have a positive effect on our overall health. Dr. Christopher Udovich is board certified in family medicine and strives to accomplish these goals every day.
Udovich was born and raised in Joliet and attended Joliet Catholic High School. He earned his undergraduate degree from Illinois Wesleyan University and his medical degree from Loyola University. After completing his Family Practice Residency at LaGrange Memorial Hospital, he joined Hedges Clinic in Frankfort and Silver Cross Hospital in 2001.
At Silver Cross, Udovich has been chief of the medical staff and chair of the Family Medicine Department. Currently, he is vice president and chief medical officer, responsible for aligning the efforts of the hospital and the medical staff and driving excellence in quality, safety and health outcomes.
"I'm humbled by this unexpected honor and grateful for the opportunity to serve my patients as their family physician. Throughout my medical career, I've always believed that a collaborative relationship and open communication with my patients leads to the very best outcomes," he says. "Thank you to all who voted for me; I accept this with pride and share it with my fellow physicians who've also dedicated their lives to caring for others."
Dr. David Michael Calimag (TIE)
Silver Cross Family Medicine
250 E. Maple St.
New Lenox
815-485-0760
When you want to find a physician who cares for your entire family, turn to a family medicine doctor. Practicing as a primary care physician, a family medicine doctor specializes in health issues that affect all ages and parts of the body.
Dr. David Calimag practices family medicine for newborns to seniors at Lincolnway Medical Associates in New Lenox. While he treats many conditions, he has a special interest in areas like preventive care, nutrition, obesity and arthritis.
A graduate with honors from the Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine in 2001, Calimag completed his residency at McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University.
He is humbled to be voted Best Doctor.
"I’m honored to earn this recognition from my patients and the readers of the Southland Your Times. But even more so, I’m honored to earn the trust of patients and families who count on me for their health care," he says. "Thank you for this recognition, and I will continue to do my very best to help my patients lead their best, healthiest lives."
THIRD PLACE
Dr. Corrine Nawrocki
Silver Cross Family Medicine
1890 Silver Cross Blvd., Suite 570, Pavilion A
New Lenox
815-463-3700