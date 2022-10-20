Best Doctor

Dr. Christopher W. Udovich
Silver Cross Hospital
21025 S. Owens Road
Mokena
815-469-2123
Doctors who provide outstanding care, expertise and compassion can have a positive effect on our overall health. Dr. Christopher Udovich is board certified in family medicine and strives to accomplish these goals every day.
Udovich was born and raised in Joliet and attended Joliet Catholic High School. He earned his undergraduate degree from Illinois Wesleyan University and his medical degree from Loyola University. After completing his family practice residency at LaGrange Memorial Hospital, he joined Hedges Clinic in Frankfort and Silver Cross Hospital in 2001.
At Silver Cross, Udovich has been chief of the medical staff and chair of the Family Medicine Department. Currently, he is vice president and chief medical officer, responsible for aligning the efforts of the hospital and the medical staff and driving excellence in quality, safety and health outcomes.
"I'm humbled by this honor and grateful for the opportunity to serve my patients as their family physician. Throughout my medical career, I've always believed that a collaborative relationship and open communication with my patients lead to the very best outcomes," he says. "Thank you to all who voted for me; I accept this with pride and share it with my fellow physicians who've also dedicated their lives to caring for others."
SECOND PLACE
Dr. David Michael Calimag
Silver Cross - Family Medicine
250 E. Maple St.
New Lenox
815-485-0760
THIRD PLACE
Dr. Jill Patterson
11148 Front St.
Mokena
708-478-5763