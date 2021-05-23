Best Dog Grooming

Groomingdales Pet Salon
Alsip Home & Nursery
10255 Wicker Ave.
St. John
219-365-8123
20601 S. LaGrange Rd.
Frankfort, Ill.
815-277-3880
Perennials, potting soil and … poodles? Yes, a well-stocked pet department has long been a draw at both outlets of Alsip Home & Nursery, but it’s not just the food and chew toys that pet owners have come to expect. Alsip is also a great place to have the store’s experienced groomers primp Patches and scrub Spot at Groomingdales Pet Salon.
The Alsip pet pros offer clients a full range of services seven days a week, including haircuts, nail buffs, oatmeal baths and blueberry facials. And it’s more than just pampering pups — it’s about giving pet owners the same kind of great customer service they’ve come to expect from every other area of Alsip.
“We pride ourselves on putting our clients first and strive to make every grooming experience a positive stay for our furry friends,” says senior pet department manager Sandy Richwalski.
SECOND PLACE
Ted's Pet & Feed
17950 Burnham Ave
Lansing
708-474-3000
2112 U.S. Hwy. 41
Schererville
219-864-7387
THIRD PLACE
Hungry Hound
8323 Wicker Ave.
St. John
219-365-5543
5151 E. 81st Ave.
Merrillville
219-940-9997
64 Lincolnway
Valparaiso
219-286-6393