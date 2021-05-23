 Skip to main content
Best Dog Grooming
urgent

From the 2021 The Times Best of the Region Services series
Groomingdales at Alsip Home & Nursery in St. John

Groomingdales Pet Salon

Alsip Home & Nursery

10255 Wicker Ave.

St. John

219-365-8123

20601 S. LaGrange Rd.

Frankfort, Ill.

815-277-3880

alsipnursery.com/groomingdales

Perennials, potting soil and … poodles? Yes, a well-stocked pet department has long been a draw at both outlets of Alsip Home & Nursery, but it’s not just the food and chew toys that pet owners have come to expect. Alsip is also a great place to have the store’s experienced groomers primp Patches and scrub Spot at Groomingdales Pet Salon.

The Alsip pet pros offer clients a full range of services seven days a week, including haircuts, nail buffs, oatmeal baths and blueberry facials. And it’s more than just pampering pups — it’s about giving pet owners the same kind of great customer service they’ve come to expect from every other area of Alsip.

“We pride ourselves on putting our clients first and strive to make every grooming experience a positive stay for our furry friends,” says senior pet department manager Sandy Richwalski.

SECOND PLACE

Ted's Pet & Feed

17950 Burnham Ave

Lansing

708-474-3000

2112 U.S. Hwy. 41

Schererville

219-864-7387

tedsfeedstore.com

THIRD PLACE

Hungry Hound

8323 Wicker Ave.

St. John

219-365-5543

5151 E. 81st Ave.

Merrillville

219-940-9997

64 Lincolnway

Valparaiso

219-286-6393

hungryhound.com

