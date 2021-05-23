Best Dog Grooming

Groomingdales Pet Salon

Alsip Home & Nursery

10255 Wicker Ave.

St. John

219-365-8123

20601 S. LaGrange Rd.

Frankfort, Ill.

815-277-3880

Perennials, potting soil and … poodles? Yes, a well-stocked pet department has long been a draw at both outlets of Alsip Home & Nursery, but it’s not just the food and chew toys that pet owners have come to expect. Alsip is also a great place to have the store’s experienced groomers primp Patches and scrub Spot at Groomingdales Pet Salon.

The Alsip pet pros offer clients a full range of services seven days a week, including haircuts, nail buffs, oatmeal baths and blueberry facials. And it’s more than just pampering pups — it’s about giving pet owners the same kind of great customer service they’ve come to expect from every other area of Alsip.