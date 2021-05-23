Best Door and Window Replacement

Schillings

8900 Wicker Ave.

St. John

9900 191st St.

Mokena, Ill.

888-365-6005

Generations of Northwest Indiana and greater Chicagoland customers have grown up knowing Schillings as the local source for their home building and remodeling needs. And even as the market has become more crowded with national big box competitors, sales manager Kyle Patterson says the solid advice, quality products, competitive prices and neighborly attitude that have been Schillings' hallmarks since 1945 hold true.

“Schillings is a professional atmosphere with professional employees,” Patterson says. “With the staff we have behind the scenes in purchasing, we’re able to negotiate and buy better than any box store. And we take delivery right to the facility. There is no distribution — our products come to the facility and are ready to be sold.”