Best Door and Window Replacement
From the 2021 The Times Best of the Region Services series
Schillings

Schillings

8900 Wicker Ave.

St. John

9900 191st St.

Mokena, Ill.

888-365-6005

schillings.com

Generations of Northwest Indiana and greater Chicagoland customers have grown up knowing Schillings as the local source for their home building and remodeling needs. And even as the market has become more crowded with national big box competitors, sales manager Kyle Patterson says the solid advice, quality products, competitive prices and neighborly attitude that have been Schillings' hallmarks since 1945 hold true.

“Schillings is a professional atmosphere with professional employees,” Patterson says. “With the staff we have behind the scenes in purchasing, we’re able to negotiate and buy better than any box store. And we take delivery right to the facility. There is no distribution — our products come to the facility and are ready to be sold.”

Door and window replacement is, of course, just one of the many services customers have come to rely on from Schillings. But just like everything else, Patterson says they aim to do it perfectly.

“We train our employees to be a step above. We pride ourselves on our knowledge and customer service, and we give our customers what they want on time and without errors,” he says. “That is what we strive to do — be perfect.”

SECOND PLACE

Terry's Discount Windows & More

1153 March St., Suite A

Valparaiso

219-476-0400

terrysdiscountwindows.com

THIRD PLACE

Eenigenburg Exteriors

13926 W. 117th Ave.

Cedar Lake

219-365-2837

eburgexteriors.com

