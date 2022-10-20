 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Best Downtown

  • 0
Village of Frankfort

123 Kansas St.

Frankfort

815-469-2177

frankfortil.org

Frankfort’s quaint, historic downtown is home to specialty boutiques, casual and fine dining and more than 30 professional services.

Downtown Frankfort also is home to year-round, family-friendly events, with free parking provided in municipal lots throughout the Historic District.

The annual Fall Festival during Labor Day weekend draws 250,000-plus visitors, with rides, food, entertainment and more than 300 artisans from all over the country. exhibiting their products and services. During summer there is the free Concerts on the Green Music Series at Breidert Green.

Old Plank Road Trail bike path is a picturesque trail for hiking and biking through downtown Frankfort and beyond. At Prairie Park there are more than 13 acres of preserved native prairie, natural plants, a walking path and fishing pond.

SECOND PLACE

Village of Tinley Park

16250 S. Oak Park Ave.

Tinley Park

708-444-5000

tinleypark.org

THIRD PLACE

City of Lockport

222 E. 9th St.

Lockport

815-838-0549

cityoflockport.net

