Best Downtown

Crown Point

Crown Point’s downtown area is always bustling, and for good reason. There’s much to love about the popular destination.

"The combination of history, retail and hospitality” is what makes the downtown a unique place to visit in the Midwest, said Mary Freda, Crown Point’s communications/media manager.

“The historic Lake County Courthouse is right at the center of our beloved downtown and has a rich history dating back to the 1800s,” Freda said. “Our vibrant downtown offers something for everyone — from antique stores to top-rated, unique dining establishments.”

The city is planning enhancements in the downtown area, and more parking is coming through an initiative focusing on the Courthouse Square.

“This project adds nearly 150 parking spots to the downtown area and includes beautifying parking areas with landscaping and new way-finding signage,” Freda said of the first phase. “The project also features an east-side pedestrian gateway to downtown.”

She said string lights also will be added on Clark Street between City Hall and the Building Department. 

“These lights will add a welcoming ambiance to the corridor and coincide with new community events to be held this summer,” Freda said.

SECOND PLACE

Valparaiso

ci.valparaiso.in.us

THIRD PLACE

Griffith

griffith.in.gov

