Best Downtown

Nestled in Will County is the historic downtown of Frankfort, a place where residents and visitors can grab a bite to eat, browse quaint shops or grab a cup of coffee.

A gathering place since 1855, the downtown area is home to several annual events as well, from the Wine & Ale Walk to the Frankfort Fall Festival.

The Old Plan Road Trail Bike Path, which travels through downtown Frankfort, offers a picturesque trail for residents who enjoy walking and biking, while nearby Prairie Park includes more than 13 acres of preserved native prairie, a walking path and a fishing pond.

The Historical Society Museum on Kansas Street also offers visitors a glimpse at Frankfort’s 19th Century roots with collections that include family histories, original village plat maps and exhibits that feature artifacts spanning decades of life in Frankfort.