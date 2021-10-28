Best Downtown

Frankfort
Frankfort
Nestled in Will County is the historic downtown of Frankfort, a place where residents and visitors can grab a bite to eat, browse quaint shops or grab a cup of coffee.
A gathering place since 1855, the downtown area is home to several annual events as well, from the Wine & Ale Walk to the Frankfort Fall Festival.
The Old Plan Road Trail Bike Path, which travels through downtown Frankfort, offers a picturesque trail for residents who enjoy walking and biking, while nearby Prairie Park includes more than 13 acres of preserved native prairie, a walking path and a fishing pond.
The Historical Society Museum on Kansas Street also offers visitors a glimpse at Frankfort’s 19th Century roots with collections that include family histories, original village plat maps and exhibits that feature artifacts spanning decades of life in Frankfort.
“We feel that our downtown brings a very warm and welcoming feel with a hometown charm," said Rob Piscia, village administrator for Frankfort. "Our village board and local business community have worked hard over the years to provide the quality experience, through events, amenities and unique establishments, to attract residents and visitors from all over. We hope everyone has a chance to visit our community and enjoy our downtown and other everything Frankfort has to offer.”
