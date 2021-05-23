Best Downtown

Crown Point

Crown Point Mayor David Uran said it takes a team to make the downtown what it is. “I thank the business owners, developers, city employees and the Crown Point community. They are all part of making it a vibrant, historic downtown as an important icon of the Region. They contribute to making this the 14th year for us to be (voted in first place),” said Uran.

Contributing to the vitality of the downtown is Bulldog Park. One block west of the historic Square, the facility is an important alternative to shutting down Main Street, which is also a state highway, for events. “It provides economic opportunities for Crown Point residents and for our tourist capability,” Uran said.

Bulldog Park partners with Wheeler Middle School to use the school’s parking lot for events, providing additional parking for downtown businesses as well. Some events include the Summer Concert Series on Saturdays June through September; a weekly farmers market; and the Taste of Crown Point. Bulldog Park one of the reasons the downtown remains vibrant, Uran said.