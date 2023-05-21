Crown Point

101 N. East St.

219-662-3240

Crown Point

Building a strong community is about more than infrastructure, says Crown Point Mayor Pete Land. “Keeping our city strong also means keeping the spirit of our community and our hometown feel, with neighbor helping neighbor,” says Land.

The city has many local organizations and a strong relationship with the library, co-sponsoring events such as the well-attended movies in the park.

“We also have a great partnership with our school corporation, co-hosting so many activities and programs,” says Land. Ongoing is a $200 million school expansion, the largest one in Indiana, and its public, private and special needs schools are ranked near the top of Indiana school rankings.

With 21 parks, including a Sportsplex, amphitheater and seasonal ice rinks, the Crown Point Athletics Department has programs for all ages all year-round, including nearly every outdoor sport for youths and adults. There are activities and programs for senior citizens.

There’s also a 3.82-acre dog park.

The Hub, a quarterly city publication, helps further a sense of community, with events information and spotlighting a city department in each issue.

SECOND PLACE

Valparaiso

166 Lincolnway

Valparaiso

219-462-1161

THIRD PLACE

Griffith

111 N. Broad St.

Griffith

219-924-7500