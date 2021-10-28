 Skip to main content
Best Driving Range
urgent

Best Driving Range

From the 2021 The Times Southland's Best Fitness & Recreation series
Best Driving Range

White mountain Golf Park in Tinley Park

White Mountain Golf Park

9901 179th St.

Tinley Park

708-478-4653

www.whitemountaingolfpark.com

When you’re preparing to hit the links, White Mountain Golf Park has you covered.

“Featuring a double decker driving range, heated stalls and traditional grass tees, the driving range at White Mountain Golf Park is the perfect place to improve your golf game,” according to the golf park.

In addition to the driving range, the golf park features a 9-hole executive course, mini-golf course and footgolf.

SECOND PLACE

The Sanctuary Golf Course

485 N. Marley Road

New Lenox

815-462-4653

www.golfsanctuary.com

THIRD PLACE

Silver Lake Country Club

14700 S. 82nd Ave.

Orland Park

708-349-6940

www.silverlakecc.com

