Best Ear, Nose and Throat Specialist

Dr. Bethany Cataldi
Center For Otolaryngology & Facial Plastic Surgery
2203 45th St., Suite B
Highland
219-836-4820
“As an Ear, Nose and Throat surgeon in the Region, I believe that providing a ‘one-on-one’ personal approach to patient care is uniquely my own,” said Dr. Bethany Cataldi of the Center for Otolaryngology & Facial Plastic Surgery. “It’s my duty, priority and privilege to spend as much time as necessary with each patient in my practice to assess what clinical factors might be impacting, or could impact, the patient’s health and well-being.
“In order to provide the optimal care for my patients, I feel that it is critical that I know each of my patients,” Cataldi said. “They are not merely a ‘number,’ but rather unique individuals with unique health issues who deserve to be heard.
“My philosophy for patient care is to understand the social, psychological and clinical factors affecting their medical condition,” she said. “I will listen to patients’ concerns in order to explain in detail their clinical issues. ... (As) the sole physician of my practice, I’m directly accessible for patient care during and after business hours.“In addition, my practice is also unique with regards to the facial plastic surgery component of my practice, as I am one of the very few female facial plastic surgeons in the Region,” Cataldi said, “Whether it be a skin cancer condition, an acute facial injury or a cosmetic concern, I pride myself on achieving the best aesthetic outcome.”
SECOND PLACE
CarePointe Ear, Nose, Throat, Sinus and Hearing Center
99 E. 86th Ave., Suite A
Merrillville
219-738-2617
801 MacArthur Blvd.
Munster
219-836-2201
1400 S. Lake Park Ave. Suite 401
Hobart
219-738-2617
THIRD PLACE
Dr. Leonard V. Covello
900 Ridge Rd., Suite E
Munster
219-836-8100