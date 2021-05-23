Best Ear, Nose and Throat Specialist

Dr. Bethany Cataldi

Center For Otolaryngology & Facial Plastic Surgery

2203 45th St., Suite B

Highland

219-836-4820

“As an Ear, Nose and Throat surgeon in the Region, I believe that providing a ‘one-on-one’ personal approach to patient care is uniquely my own,” said Dr. Bethany Cataldi of the Center for Otolaryngology & Facial Plastic Surgery. “It’s my duty, priority and privilege to spend as much time as necessary with each patient in my practice to assess what clinical factors might be impacting, or could impact, the patient’s health and well-being.

“In order to provide the optimal care for my patients, I feel that it is critical that I know each of my patients,” Cataldi said. “They are not merely a ‘number,’ but rather unique individuals with unique health issues who deserve to be heard.