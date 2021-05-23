 Skip to main content
Best Ear, Nose and Throat Specialist
From the 2021 The Times Best of the Regioon Health Care series
Dr. Bethany Cataldi

Dr. Bethany Cataldi

Center For Otolaryngology & Facial Plastic Surgery

2203 45th St., Suite B

Highland

219-836-4820

www.indianaent.org

“As an Ear, Nose and Throat surgeon in the Region, I believe that providing a ‘one-on-one’ personal approach to patient care is uniquely my own,” said Dr. Bethany Cataldi of the Center for Otolaryngology & Facial Plastic Surgery. “It’s my duty, priority and privilege to spend as much time as necessary with each patient in my practice to assess what clinical factors might be impacting, or could impact, the patient’s health and well-being.

“In order to provide the optimal care for my patients, I feel that it is critical that I know each of my patients,” Cataldi said. “They are not merely a ‘number,’ but rather unique individuals with unique health issues who deserve to be heard.

“My philosophy for patient care is to understand the social, psychological and clinical factors affecting their medical condition,” she said. “I will listen to patients’ concerns in order to explain in detail their clinical issues. ... (As) the sole physician of my practice, I’m directly accessible for patient care during and after business hours.“In addition, my practice is also unique with regards to the facial plastic surgery component of my practice, as I am one of the very few female facial plastic surgeons in the Region,” Cataldi said, “Whether it be a skin cancer condition, an acute facial injury or a cosmetic concern, I pride myself on achieving the best aesthetic outcome.

SECOND PLACE

CarePointe Ear, Nose, Throat, Sinus and Hearing Center

99 E. 86th Ave., Suite A

Merrillville

219-738-2617

801 MacArthur Blvd.

Munster

219-836-2201

1400 S. Lake Park Ave. Suite 401

Hobart

219-738-2617

carepointe.net 

THIRD PLACE

Dr. Leonard V. Covello

900 Ridge Rd., Suite E

Munster

219-836-8100

