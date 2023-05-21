CarePointe Ear, Nose, Throat & Sinus Centers

Multiple locations

219-738-2617

The largest ear, nose and throat practice in Northwest Indiana — five physicians and a nurse practitioner — has been serving the Region for more 30 years. “We cover the entire Region with three offices,” says Dr. Dennis Han.

Their physicians are on staff at Community Hospital in Munster, Franciscan Health Crown Point, Methodist Hospitals in Merrillville and St. Mary’s Medical Center in Hobart.

“We’re the largest group in Northwest Indiana dedicated to ear, nose and throat. We’re also all board certified and have trained at top programs in the country. We also have academic appointments at the IU School of Medicine,” says Han.

The practice covers full hearing services, facial plastic and cosmetic procedures and environmental allergy testing and treatment. “We can make sure people are well taken care of from basic ENT issues to more advanced problems that need university level care,” says Han. “And we take care of all age groups from newborns with tongue tie and trouble feeding to geriatric patients with hearing, swallowing and other problems. We can help patients with simple things to advanced head and neck cancer.”

SECOND PLACE

Dr. Bethany Cataldi

Center for Otolaryngology & Facial Plastic Surgery

2203 45th St., Suite B

Highland

219-836-4820

THIRD PLACE

Indiana Ear & Sinus Institute

Dr. Shridhar Ventrapragada and Dr. Kartike Gulati

2211 Main St., Suite 1A

Highland

219-836-9368