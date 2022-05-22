Best Ear, Nose and Throat Specialist

CarePointe Ear, Nose, Throat & Sinus Centers
Multiple locations
219-738-2617
At CarePointe Ear, Nose, Throat & Sinus Centers, specialists sympathize with tired and frustrated patients who are searching for solutions and want to live a better quality of life. Through an advanced, minimally invasive procedure called balloon sinuplasty, patients can find a long-term solution.
Balloon sinuplasty, also known as balloon catheter dilation surgery, clears blocked sinuses that cause chronic sinusitis, frequent sinus infections, headaches and facial pain.
With locations in Merrillville, Munster and Hobart, Northwest Indiana residents have access to experienced surgeons who utilize this revolutionizing procedure so patients can experience relief from chronic sinusitis and sinus infections in the comfort of a physician’s office.
SECOND PLACE
Dr. Bethany Cataldi
Center for Otolaryngology & Facial Plastic Surgery LLC
2203 45th St., Suite B
Highland
219-836-4820
THIRD PLACE
Dr. Shridhar Ventrapragada
Community Healthcare System
900 Ridge Road, Suite D
Munster
219-836-9368