Best Ear, Nose and Throat Specialist

CarePointe Ear, Nose, Throat & Sinus Centers

Multiple locations

219-738-2617

At CarePointe Ear, Nose, Throat & Sinus Centers, specialists sympathize with tired and frustrated patients who are searching for solutions and want to live a better quality of life. Through an advanced, minimally invasive procedure called balloon sinuplasty, patients can find a long-term solution.

Balloon sinuplasty, also known as balloon catheter dilation surgery, clears blocked sinuses that cause chronic sinusitis, frequent sinus infections, headaches and facial pain.

With locations in Merrillville, Munster and Hobart, Northwest Indiana residents have access to experienced surgeons who utilize this revolutionizing procedure so patients can experience relief from chronic sinusitis and sinus infections in the comfort of a physician’s office.

SECOND PLACE

Dr. Bethany Cataldi

Center for Otolaryngology & Facial Plastic Surgery LLC

2203 45th St., Suite B

Highland

219-836-4820

THIRD PLACE

Dr. Shridhar Ventrapragada

Community Healthcare System

900 Ridge Road, Suite D

Munster

219-836-9368

