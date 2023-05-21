All Services

1119 N. Main St.

Crown Point

219-233-2462

All Services has been providing electrical services to Northwest Indiana since 2006, and CEO Ryan Ferry has the secret to its success:

“Dedication. Lots of dedication,” says Ferry.

He also thinks its “flat-rate” policy has helped win and keep customers.

“if we go to your house and quote a price, we are upfront with that price and we stick to that price,” says Ferry.

The company prides itself on its thorough service. “It's showing up when we say we’re gonna show up, listening to the customer, coming up with solutions and being upfront about the costs and contours of the job.”

All Services employs people who understand that the customers' needs must come first. “They know they are there to provide a service to the customer," says Ferry.

“It's just about treating people right,” says Ferry.

SECOND PLACE

Meyers Companies

Multiple locations

219-240-0610

THIRD PLACE

Emcor Hyre Electric

Multiple locations

219-923-6100