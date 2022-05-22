Best Electrician

Continental Electric

“We are dedicated to providing quality, safe and innovative work, which has allowed us to grow over the years as an organization,” says Lyndie Walton, vice president of Continental Electric. “We perform work on projects of all scopes and sizes. Last year we performed over 135,000 man hours.”

Walton says being family-owned is important in the Region. "We take pride in taking on all scopes of work, which allows us to perform your daily service call in the residential market all the way up to large commercial and industrial projects within the community. We make an honest effort to field the calls we receive at the office, ensuring a quick response time for the customer.”