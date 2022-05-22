Best Electrician

Continental Electric
9501 E. 5th Ave.
Gary
219-938-3460
A fifth-generation, family-owned commercial, residential and industrial union electrical contractor, Continental Electric has been in business since 1928. Based in Gary, Continental Electric serves all Northwest Indiana counties and other nearby locations.
“We are dedicated to providing quality, safe and innovative work, which has allowed us to grow over the years as an organization,” says Lyndie Walton, vice president of Continental Electric. “We perform work on projects of all scopes and sizes. Last year we performed over 135,000 man hours.”
Walton says being family-owned is important in the Region. "We take pride in taking on all scopes of work, which allows us to perform your daily service call in the residential market all the way up to large commercial and industrial projects within the community. We make an honest effort to field the calls we receive at the office, ensuring a quick response time for the customer.”
SECOND PLACE
Meyer's Companies
100 N. Griffith Blvd.
Griffith
219-240-0610
THIRD PLACE
EMCOR Hyre Electric
2655 Garfield Ave.
Highland
219-923-6100