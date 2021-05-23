Best Electrician

Continental Electric

Customers who favor a well-established, local option for their electrical work need look no further than Continental Electric, which has been a staple in the Region since 1928.

Operating as a union electrical contractor servicing residential, commercial and industrial entities, the company is family-owned (51% by women) with a focus on timeliness, professionalism and quality work. Those are the local values that project manager Lyndie Walton says have helped the company build such a loyal and longstanding customer base.

“We are passionate about what we do and we look for opportunity where others might not,” she explains. “All of our employees work hard every single day to achieve our goals and we truly work as a team. We remain honest and have integrity, we want to achieve long-term success and try to enjoy the journey while also giving back whenever we can.”