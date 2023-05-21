Staff Source

7205 Indianapolis Blvd.

Hammond

219-989-9675

Staff Source has been doing business in Northwest Indiana since 1998, according to President Mirko Marich.

Marich says good customer service is a key principle of the company, one that has kept it thriving for 25 years. “It's all about assessing the customer’s needs by listening and providing solutions and assistance,” he says.

Marich also stresses the role of good employees in making the company work. “They do their jobs well and with passion,” says Marich, “not because they are told to or because someone is watching, but rather because they take pride in what they do and want to do it.”

This kind of work ethic puts Staff Source’s business philosophy in practice. According to Marich, the creed is “Be good to all. Have ethics, give and expect nothing in return."

He says the Staff Source team is “immensely appreciative” of its customers, and they are looking forward to “serving Northwest Indiana companies and folks looking to go to work to make The Region better and stronger all the time.”

SECOND PLACE

Express Employment Professionals

Multiple locations

219-515-2585

THIRD PLACE

Elwood Staffing

Multiple locations

219-462-7894