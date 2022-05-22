Best Employment Agency

Staff Source

“We are so honored to be voted the Best in the Region again,” said Mirko Marich, president of Staff Source, which recently opened a location near Detroit with Mark Bjedov, vice president and managing partner. “We attribute this to our personal approach of taking the time to get to know our candidates as individuals and working with them as their own personal advocate and professional agent.”

Marich says his staff provides such services as collaborating with candidates on their resumes, helping hone interview skills and providing comprehensive orientations designed for its client companies to help give candidates the tools needed to build their confidence and assist them in finding a job.

“We continue to work with them while on their job,” he said. We appreciate people who choose to work with us and believe they can feel the difference in our personalized approach from the moment we meet them. Our customers' goals are our goals, and we go above and beyond to help achieve them.”

Staff Source is active in the communities they serve. It’s important, said Marich, to be good corporate citizens.

“We recognize the importance of social responsibility,” he said.

SECOND PLACE

Express Employment Professionals

Multiple locations

THIRD PLACE

Elwood Staffing

Multiple locations

