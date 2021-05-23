 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Best Employment Agency
urgent

Best Employment Agency

From the 2021 The Times Best of the Region Services series
Best Employment Agency

Staff Source Employment Agency 

 Tony V. Martin, The Times
Best Employment Agency

Staff Source

Staff Source

7205 Indianapolis Blvd.

Hammond

219-989-9675

staffsourceusa.com

Privately owned and operated in Northwest Indiana for more than 22 years, Staff Source takes pride in working to thoroughly understand clients’ needs and culture and ensure a good fit for companies and employees alike.

The firm maintains a proprietary database of more than 123,000 current and former employees and job applicants, giving team members easy access to records of job performance and detailed notes of interviews.

The result is a process that is as easy and seamless as possible for all involved. And as the pandemic begins to ease and companies scramble to find workers, it is a process that more and more local employers will be looking to Staff Source to facilitate.

“Finding employees only to have them leave because they are not a good fit or they lack the required skill sets is a huge expense for companies and a waste of everyone’s time,” says Staff Source President Mirko Marich, a lifelong Northwest Indiana resident who runs the company with his wife, Kari. “We try to minimize that risk by thoroughly vetting job candidates, providing orientations and conducting testing and screenings specific to the needs of our customers. We are thankful for all those companies that have put their trust in us, and all of those folks who placed the confidence in us to assist them in finding a job or advancing their career.”

SECOND PLACE

Hospitality Services Group

609 Ridge Rd.

Munster

219-237-6391

hospitalityservicesgroup.net

THIRD PLACE

Express Employment Professionals

132 E. U.S. Hwy. 30

Schererville

219-515-2585

expresspros.com/scherervillein

332 W. U.S. Hwy. 30, Suite C

Valparaiso

219-465-1868

expresspros.com/nwindiana

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts