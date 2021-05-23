Best Employment Agency

Staff Source
7205 Indianapolis Blvd.
Hammond
219-989-9675
Privately owned and operated in Northwest Indiana for more than 22 years, Staff Source takes pride in working to thoroughly understand clients’ needs and culture and ensure a good fit for companies and employees alike.
The firm maintains a proprietary database of more than 123,000 current and former employees and job applicants, giving team members easy access to records of job performance and detailed notes of interviews.
The result is a process that is as easy and seamless as possible for all involved. And as the pandemic begins to ease and companies scramble to find workers, it is a process that more and more local employers will be looking to Staff Source to facilitate.
“Finding employees only to have them leave because they are not a good fit or they lack the required skill sets is a huge expense for companies and a waste of everyone’s time,” says Staff Source President Mirko Marich, a lifelong Northwest Indiana resident who runs the company with his wife, Kari. “We try to minimize that risk by thoroughly vetting job candidates, providing orientations and conducting testing and screenings specific to the needs of our customers. We are thankful for all those companies that have put their trust in us, and all of those folks who placed the confidence in us to assist them in finding a job or advancing their career.”
SECOND PLACE
Hospitality Services Group
609 Ridge Rd.
Munster
219-237-6391
THIRD PLACE
Express Employment Professionals
132 E. U.S. Hwy. 30
Schererville
219-515-2585
332 W. U.S. Hwy. 30, Suite C
Valparaiso
219-465-1868