Best Escape Room

Region Escape Room

1238 119th St.

Whiting

219-501-0198

In the three years the Region Escape Room has been open, it has developed a strong following

A focus on the customer experience is a key to the business’ success.

“Our game-masters are experts at customizing hints and clues for each group,” Region Escape Room said. “Our games are unique and creative. We design our own games and put a lot of time and effort into ensuring a smooth game flow and all different types of puzzles.

“We are so thankful and humbled by the amount of support we have received and couldn’t have done it without our family, friends and loyal customers,” Region Escape Room said. “Thank you for voting us Best of the Region for the second year in a row.”

SECOND PLACE

Escape Room NWI

830 Cedar Parkway

Schererville

219-595-9197

THIRD PLACE

Locked In at The Lake

12937 Wicker Ave.

Cedar Lake

708-738-7673

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0