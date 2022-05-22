Best Escape Room

Region Escape Room
1238 119th St.
Whiting
219-501-0198
In the three years the Region Escape Room has been open, it has developed a strong following
A focus on the customer experience is a key to the business’ success.
“Our game-masters are experts at customizing hints and clues for each group,” Region Escape Room said. “Our games are unique and creative. We design our own games and put a lot of time and effort into ensuring a smooth game flow and all different types of puzzles.
“We are so thankful and humbled by the amount of support we have received and couldn’t have done it without our family, friends and loyal customers,” Region Escape Room said. “Thank you for voting us Best of the Region for the second year in a row.”
People are also reading…
SECOND PLACE
Escape Room NWI
830 Cedar Parkway
Schererville
219-595-9197
THIRD PLACE
Locked In at The Lake
12937 Wicker Ave.
Cedar Lake
708-738-7673