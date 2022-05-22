Best Estate Lawyer

Adam Mindel
Mindel & Mindel
835 E. 3rd St.
Hobart
219-940-3611
Adam Mindel said that in his sophomore year in college he came to the conclusion that he wanted to be like his dad, Al, and in 2012 joined his father’s firm.
“Our goal is to give each client individual attention and (make sure) no one is a number,” Adam Mindel said. “We try to make everyone happy and include every client as a member of the family.”
Mindel said they try to find the best estate planning solutions based on individual needs.
“We do not have a one-size-fits-all approach, and communicate with our clients to determine what is best for them, regardless of the degree of complexity,” Adam said. “Our goal is to secure the assets of our clients' in the best manner to provide for their loved ones. We take a collaborative approach to find the best result and do not simply suggest that each person complete estate planning that may be more complicated than is necessary.”
SECOND PLACE
Brian E. Less
Law Office of Brian E. Less
8339 Wicker Ave.
St. John
219-627-9000
THIRD PLACE
Garett Bonk
Law Office of Gary Bonk
900 Parker Place, Suite A
Schererville
219-864-7800