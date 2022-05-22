 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
urgent

Best Estate Lawyer

  • 0
Best Estate Lawyer

Al and Adam Mindel of Mindel & Mindel

Adam Mindel

Mindel & Mindel

835 E. 3rd St.

Hobart

219-940-3611

Mindellaw.com

Adam Mindel said that in his sophomore year in college he came to the conclusion that he wanted to be like his dad, Al, and in 2012 joined his father’s firm.

“Our goal is to give each client individual attention and (make sure) no one is a number,” Adam Mindel  said. “We try to make everyone happy and include every client as a member of the family.”

Mindel said they try to find the best estate planning solutions based on individual needs.

“We do not have a one-size-fits-all approach, and communicate with our clients to determine what is best for them, regardless of the degree of complexity,” Adam said. “Our goal is to secure the assets of our clients' in the best manner to provide for their loved ones. We take a collaborative approach to find the best result and do not simply suggest that each person complete estate planning that may be more complicated than is necessary.”

People are also reading…

SECOND PLACE

Brian E. Less

Law Office of Brian E. Less

8339 Wicker Ave.

St. John

219-627-9000

Brianelesslaw.com

THIRD PLACE

Garett Bonk

Law Office of Gary Bonk

900 Parker Place, Suite A

Schererville

219-864-7800

Bonklaw.com

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts