Best Estate Lawyer

Adam Mindel

Adam Mindel said that in his sophomore year in college he came to the conclusion that he wanted to be like his dad, Al, and in 2012 joined his father’s firm.

“Our goal is to give each client individual attention and (make sure) no one is a number,” Adam Mindel said. “We try to make everyone happy and include every client as a member of the family.”

“We do not have a one-size-fits-all approach, and communicate with our clients to determine what is best for them, regardless of the degree of complexity,” Adam said. “Our goal is to secure the assets of our clients' in the best manner to provide for their loved ones. We take a collaborative approach to find the best result and do not simply suggest that each person complete estate planning that may be more complicated than is necessary.”