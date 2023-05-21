Adam Mindel

Mindel & Mindel

835 E. 3rd St.

Hobart

219-940-3611

Being named Best Estate Lawyer for the second year in a row is further proof for Adam Mindel that his firm is doing things the right way, which is why he has no plans to change how they approach every case. It all comes down to relatability.

“We always want to make everyone feel comfortable, and the key to comfort is understanding,” he notes. “When we fully understand your situation, we’re able to explain the available options in a way that makes sense.”

That understanding is the key to a good working relationship in Mindel’s mind, because no two clients and no two cases are the same. That’s why he and his staff continue to focus on responsiveness, prompt attention and thorough research to make sure that everything from simple wills to complex litigation get the same individualized attention.

“We want to provide every client with the service their matter deserves —– no matter how large or how small,” he says.

SECOND PLACE

Angelo Politakis

Politakis Law Office

1000 Eagle Ridge Drive, Suite F

Schererville

219-220-4041

THIRD PLACE

Brian E. Less

Law Office of Brian E. Less

8339 Wicker Ave.

St. John

219-627-9000