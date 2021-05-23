 Skip to main content
Best Estate Lawyer
urgent

Best Estate Lawyer

From the 2021 The Times Best of the Region Professional Services series
Best Real Estate Lawyer

Brian E. Less

Law Office of Brian E. Less

8339 Wicker Ave.

St. John

219-627-9000

BrianELessLaw.com

Brian Less says his goal as an estate planning attorney is to provide a service to his clients — not be a “trust and will machine.”

“What I do affects people’s lives,” he says. “It cannot be done in volume.”

As an estate lawyer, Less offers comprehensive trust and will planning and drafting. He also provides nursing home pre-need and crisis planning.

“In other words, how to avoid paying $8,000 per month for mom or dad — or you and your spouse — to be in the nursing home,” he says. “Because I am an elder law attorney, my focus is on a 20- to 30-year horizon and the possible issues that can arise during that period, including protecting assets from the nursing home and for your heirs.”

Less says most individuals create these documents once in their lifetime. He works to make them as effective as possible for as long as possible.

“I work extremely hard to make certain I provide only the best and most comprehensive estate planning advice, and ultimately the documents to complete the clients’ plans,” he said.

SECOND PLACE

Paul A. Rossi

Law Office of Paul A. Rossi

1601 Northview Drive

Lowell

219-690-1200

paulrossilaw.com

THIRD PLACE

Joseph Bombagetti

Kelly Law Offices

5521 W. Lincoln Hwy., Suite 101

Crown Point

855-212-7165

Kelly-lawyers.com

