Best Estate Lawyer

Brian Less says his goal as an estate planning attorney is to provide a service to his clients — not be a “trust and will machine.”

“What I do affects people’s lives,” he says. “It cannot be done in volume.”

As an estate lawyer, Less offers comprehensive trust and will planning and drafting. He also provides nursing home pre-need and crisis planning.

“In other words, how to avoid paying $8,000 per month for mom or dad — or you and your spouse — to be in the nursing home,” he says. “Because I am an elder law attorney, my focus is on a 20- to 30-year horizon and the possible issues that can arise during that period, including protecting assets from the nursing home and for your heirs.”

Less says most individuals create these documents once in their lifetime. He works to make them as effective as possible for as long as possible.