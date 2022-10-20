 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Best Family Entertainment

Nova Quarter Horses

Lorri and Samantha Ebeling of Nova Quarter Horses

 Proivded
Best Family Entertainment

Nova Quarter Horses

Nova Quarter Horses Inc.

10129 W. 187th St.

Mokena

708-479-3696

novaquarterhorses.com

Mother and daughter team Lorri and Samantha Ebeling offer a variety of equestrian activities throughout the year that are suitable for ages 7 and up. These include horseback riding lessons, birthday parties, scouting events as well as a Valentine Dinner Ride, Mother and Father’s Day Rides, Summer and Winter Horse Camps, Family Fun Day and Ladies Night.

“Twice a year we put on a weekend-long horse show for all of our riding students to participate in,” said Lorri Ebeling, noting it had just recently competed the fall weekend show. “We believe our barn family, past and present, voted for Nova because they love the unique programs we have and our family-friendly atmosphere. Many former students return years later as adults with their own children to experience the love horses brought to them when they were younger.”

SECOND PLACE

Bengtson's Pumpkin Farm and Fall Fest

13341 W. 151st St.

Homer Glen

708-301-3276

pumpkinfarm.com

THIRD PLACE

Konow's Corn Maze

16849 S. Cedar Road

Homer Glen

708- 301-8845

konowscornmaze.com

