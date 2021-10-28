Best Family Entertainment

Bengtson’s Pumpkin Farm
13341 W. 151st St.
Homer Glen
708-301-3276
For 40 years, Bengtson’s Pumpkin Farm has been a popular destination in the fall.
“The constantly increasing number of unique attractions, animatronic scenes and one-of-a-kind rides that are dreamed up, designed and built exclusively for our location help us maintain our ability to provide an entire day filled with fun for anyone who wants to spend the day with loved ones,” said Jeremy Bengtson, of Bengtson’s Pumpkin Farm. “We focus on providing a stand-out value in comparison to other entertainment options for families by having all our amusement rides and attractions included in the admission price.”
Customer satisfaction is a top goal at the farm.
“Our staffing managers have a constantly expanding team that is here to provide our visitors the highest level of service possible,” Bengtson said. “This began as a family farm, and as with any family business, we take pride in our product, and our product is the memories the visitors take home. We work year-round to plan and prepare everything possible to ensure that when our guests return for their fall tradition, they will have every reason to love the day they spent with us.”
SECOND PLACE
Nova Quarter Horses
10129 W. 187th St.
Mokena
708-479-3696
THIRD PLACE
Konow’s Corn Maze
16849 S. Cedar Road
Homer Glen
708-301-8845