Best Family Entertainment

Bengtson’s Pumpkin Farm

13341 W. 151st St.

Homer Glen

708-301-3276

For 40 years, Bengtson’s Pumpkin Farm has been a popular destination in the fall.

“The constantly increasing number of unique attractions, animatronic scenes and one-of-a-kind rides that are dreamed up, designed and built exclusively for our location help us maintain our ability to provide an entire day filled with fun for anyone who wants to spend the day with loved ones,” said Jeremy Bengtson, of Bengtson’s Pumpkin Farm. “We focus on providing a stand-out value in comparison to other entertainment options for families by having all our amusement rides and attractions included in the admission price.”

Customer satisfaction is a top goal at the farm.