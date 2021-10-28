 Skip to main content
Best Family Entertainment
Best Family Entertainment

From the 2021 The Times Southland's Best Fitness & Recreation series
Best Family Entertainment

Animatronics such as the Skeleton Band add to the fun. 

Bengtson’s Pumpkin Farm

13341 W. 151st St.

Homer Glen

708-301-3276

www.pumpkinfarm.com

For 40 years, Bengtson’s Pumpkin Farm has been a popular destination in the fall.

“The constantly increasing number of unique attractions, animatronic scenes and one-of-a-kind rides that are dreamed up, designed and built exclusively for our location help us maintain our ability to provide an entire day filled with fun for anyone who wants to spend the day with loved ones,” said Jeremy Bengtson, of Bengtson’s Pumpkin Farm. “We focus on providing a stand-out value in comparison to other entertainment options for families by having all our amusement rides and attractions included in the admission price.”

Customer satisfaction is a top goal at the farm.

“Our staffing managers have a constantly expanding team that is here to provide our visitors the highest level of service possible,” Bengtson said. “This began as a family farm, and as with any family business, we take pride in our product, and our product is the memories the visitors take home. We work year-round to plan and prepare everything possible to ensure that when our guests return for their fall tradition, they will have every reason to love the day they spent with us.”

SECOND PLACE

Nova Quarter Horses

10129 W. 187th St.

Mokena

708-479-3696

www.novaquarterhorses.com

THIRD PLACE

Konow’s Corn Maze

16849 S. Cedar Road

Homer Glen

708-301-8845

www.konowscornmaze.com

