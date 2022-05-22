Best Family Entertainment

Zig-E's Funland

8176 Wicker Ave.

St. John

219-558-0596

With a two-building redemption arcade, 18 holes of mini-golf, go-karts, batting cages, outdoor tactical laser tag and a snack shop, Zig-E’s Funland is an ideal place to visit with the family as well as host birthday parties, group outings and fundraisers.

“Our customer service, community support and cleanliness are what make us stand out in the family entertainment center arena,” Zig-E’s Owner Josef Dzieglowicz said. “Zig-E's Funland strives to give that personal touch to every customer interaction and create memories that last a lifetime.”

He said Zig-E’s appreciates the strong support it has received since it opened about 14 years ago.

“We enjoy doing community events and hearing about all the good times and memories that everyone has had when they visited Zig-E's Funland,” Dzieglowicz said.

Zig-E’s Funland also placed first in the Best Fun Center category.

SECOND PLACE

Zao Island

1050 Horse Prairie Ave.

Valparaiso

219-462-1194

THIRD PLACE

49'er Drive-in Theatre

675 N. Calumet Ave.

Valparaiso

219-462-6122

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0