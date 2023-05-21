Tara Tauber

Tara Tauber believes family law, in particular, should always be about much more than winning the case. The ultimate goal instead should be to try to make a family situation better for people in the most efficient way — especially when children are involved.

“The worst thing for a family is to have parents hating each other after a legal matter is concluded,” she explains. “My goal is to always resolve legal matters amicably, when possible, and to remind parents that they should always think of what is best for the children.”

Speaking of children, Tauber says one of the most rewarding parts of her job has been her growing adoption practice, which has provided the feel-good benefit of being able to stay in touch with many families after their cases have concluded.

“It’s truly remarkable to be able to conclude a legal matter and still feel like you will forever be an important part of a family’s story,” she says. “Those moments make my job worthwhile.”

Elizabeth Rizos Zougras

Sandra Moreno Garcia

