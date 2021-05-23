Best Family Lawyer

Joe Bombagetti

Kelly Law Offices

1619 Junction Ave.

Schererville

219-791-0606

Helping families through the legal system is a lot like the statement, “It takes a village,” family lawyer Joe Bombagetti says.

“The lawyer is but one part of the system,” he says. “Kelly Law Offices has an outstanding group of people all working toward a common purpose — to help our clients.”

In practice for nearly 14 years, Bombagetti helps individuals with adoptions, wills, trusts, estates, injury claims, business transactions, real estate and worker’s compensation.

Above all else, however, Bombagetti helps families who are experiencing some of the most difficult times in their lives.