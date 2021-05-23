Best Family Lawyer

Joe Bombagetti
Kelly Law Offices
1619 Junction Ave.
Schererville
219-791-0606
Helping families through the legal system is a lot like the statement, “It takes a village,” family lawyer Joe Bombagetti says.
“The lawyer is but one part of the system,” he says. “Kelly Law Offices has an outstanding group of people all working toward a common purpose — to help our clients.”
In practice for nearly 14 years, Bombagetti helps individuals with adoptions, wills, trusts, estates, injury claims, business transactions, real estate and worker’s compensation.
Above all else, however, Bombagetti helps families who are experiencing some of the most difficult times in their lives.
“Life is tough,” he says. “Combine that with a complicated and often misunderstood legal system, and it can be overwhelming. In my eyes, a family lawyer is someone your family can go to when they have questions or problems of all sorts. So as a family lawyer, I enjoy being the one people call for help.”
SECOND PLACE
Tara Tauber
Tauber Law Offices
1415 Eagle Ridge Drive
Schererville
219-865-6666
THIRD PLACE
Sandra Moreno Garcia
Law Office of Sandra Moreno Garcia
626 E. 3rd St.
Hobart
219-940-9996