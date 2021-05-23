 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Best Family Lawyer
urgent

Best Family Lawyer

From the 2021 The Times Best of the Region Professional Services series

Joe Bombagetti

Kelly Law Offices 

1619 Junction Ave.

Schererville

219-791-0606

kelly-lawyers.com

Helping families through the legal system is a lot like the statement, “It takes a village,” family lawyer Joe Bombagetti says.

“The lawyer is but one part of the system,” he says. “Kelly Law Offices has an outstanding group of people all working toward a common purpose — to help our clients.”

In practice for nearly 14 years, Bombagetti helps individuals with adoptions, wills, trusts, estates, injury claims, business transactions, real estate and worker’s compensation.

Above all else, however, Bombagetti helps families who are experiencing some of the most difficult times in their lives.

“Life is tough,” he says. “Combine that with a complicated and often misunderstood legal system, and it can be overwhelming. In my eyes, a family lawyer is someone your family can go to when they have questions or problems of all sorts. So as a family lawyer, I enjoy being the one people call for help.”

SECOND PLACE

Tara Tauber

Tauber Law Offices

1415 Eagle Ridge Drive

Schererville

219-865-6666

tauberlaw.com

THIRD PLACE

Sandra Moreno Garcia

Law Office of Sandra Moreno Garcia

626 E. 3rd St.

Hobart

219-940-9996

smglawoffice.com

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts