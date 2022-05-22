Sandra Moreno Garcia

Law Office of Sandra Moreno Garcia

626 E. 3rd St.

Hobart

219-940-9996

A lifelong resident of Northwest Indiana, Sandra Moreno Garcia is ready to celebrate the tenth anniversary of running her own shop in June and finds rewards in family law that others may not.

“I know a lot of practitioners don’t like to do it,” she said. “In my opinion, my clients come to us in their worst times. Their families are breaking up. They are dealing with their children. These are the most precious commodities that people have — their family members.

“To be entrusted in guiding them to that process to me speaks volumes. When you treat people with respect and give them the information that they need to make the most important decisions of their lives, that's what causes people to come back to us.”

Garcia said that there have been times when opposing council has recommended her office to people. She said that winning the Best Family Lawyer for 2022 is exciting and she thanked her clients for voting for her.

SECOND PLACE

Tara Tauber

Tauber Law Offices

1415 Eagle Ridge Drive

Schererville

219-247-6790

THIRD PLACE

Elizabeth Rizos Zougras

Law Office of Elizabeth Rizos Zougras PC

222 Indianapolis Blvd., Suite 205

Schererville

219-864-6000

