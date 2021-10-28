Best Family Owned Restaurant

Girl in the Park

11265 W. 159th St.

Orland Park

708-226-0042

Local “Girl” Jayme Parker is a native of Orland Park. That’s where the name “Girl in the Park” comes from. Her family business was established in 2016 to combine her love of her roots and time spent studying in Florence, Italy, with her experience and training as a chef through Robert Morris University Culinary School. The Sandburg High School graduate highlights locally sourced ingredients in the menu and features handcrafted infused cocktails. Partnering with local farmers, grocers and brew houses brings a fresh product to the customers that sets the apart from the rest.

"What sets us apart is we bring the city restaurant feel into the suburbs with our unique, hand-crafted and infused cocktails and extensive bourbon list," says Parker. "We keep things exciting for our customers by switching up our food and cocktail menus seasonally to feature fresh, local ingredients and housemade unique flavors."