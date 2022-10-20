 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Best Family-Owned Restaurant

Girl in the Park restaurant 

Girl in the Park

11265 W. 159th St.

Orland Park

708-226-0042

girlinthepark.com

As a South Side family-owned restaurant, Girl in the Park has a scratch kitchen where high-quality, homemade dishes are what you can expect when you visit. “We are passionate about the ingredients we serve our customers and believe that fresh is best. We are also a creative cocktail bar, using fresh juices, house-infused spirits and local craft brews. and we have over 80 bourbon/whiskey options,” said Jayme Johnston, co-founder and head chef. “We are a high energy, family-friendly establishment and have loved creating a fun and safe space for our guests to come and relax.”

The “girl” in the name is Johnston, an alumna of Sandburg High School and culinary graduate of Robert Morris University. Her family’s goals are to “combine the love of family roots and time studying in Florence, Italy, to bring you an experience like nothing else in the area,” said Johnston. “Girl in the Park is truly a unique American Bar & Grill with a menu specializing in locally sourced ingredients, handcrafted cocktails and a strong bourbon game. Our partnership with local farmers, grocers and brew houses ensures that we will deliver a fresh product that sets us apart. We sincerely believe that our family-owned business, with you at the center, represents how much we value community and friendship, providing you with moments that will turn into memories.”

From small plates to burgers to entrees, there’s something for everyone. Must-try items include the Fall-Off-The-Bone Ribs and Ultimate Chicken Parmesan Sandwich.

Girl in the Park also placed first for Best Cocktails, Brunch and Best Happy Hour.

SECOND PLACE

Gatto’s Italian Restaurant

1938 E. Lincoln Hwy.

New Lenox

815-485-7007

8005 W. 183rd St.

Tinley Park

708-444-7400

gattosrestaurant.com

THIRD PLACE

Mr. Benny’s Steak & Lobster

19200 Everett Lane

Mokena

708-478-5800

mrbennyssteakhouse.com

