Best Family-Owned Restaurant

Girl in the Park

As a South Side family-owned restaurant, Girl in the Park has a scratch kitchen where high-quality, homemade dishes are what you can expect when you visit. “We are passionate about the ingredients we serve our customers and believe that fresh is best. We are also a creative cocktail bar, using fresh juices, house-infused spirits and local craft brews. and we have over 80 bourbon/whiskey options,” said Jayme Johnston, co-founder and head chef. “We are a high energy, family-friendly establishment and have loved creating a fun and safe space for our guests to come and relax.”

The “girl” in the name is Johnston, an alumna of Sandburg High School and culinary graduate of Robert Morris University. Her family’s goals are to “combine the love of family roots and time studying in Florence, Italy, to bring you an experience like nothing else in the area,” said Johnston. “Girl in the Park is truly a unique American Bar & Grill with a menu specializing in locally sourced ingredients, handcrafted cocktails and a strong bourbon game. Our partnership with local farmers, grocers and brew houses ensures that we will deliver a fresh product that sets us apart. We sincerely believe that our family-owned business, with you at the center, represents how much we value community and friendship, providing you with moments that will turn into memories.”