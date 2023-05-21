Toast & Jam Cafe

7311 Mallard Lane

Schererville

219-769-0000

tjs.cafe

“We are dedicated to providing our guests with not only breakfast, but the highest quality breakfast experience possible,” says owner Sam Cappas. “We strive to provide our guests with genuine hospitality and sincere service, ensuring that every family, friend and new face feels welcome and appreciated from the moment they walk through our doors. Additionally, our dishes are freshly prepared with quality ingredients to create unique and delicious flavors that our guests love and return for time after time.”

Cappas says Toast & Jam offers a variety of delicious options, with popular items including breakfast bites, banana crumble French toast, strawberries & cream French toast, country omelet, poblano breakfast casserole and Cajun chicken mac and cheese.

“We have a variety of options, suiting many dietary preferences, and ranging from sweet to savory,” says Cappas. “To put it simply, we have something for everyone.In addition, our espresso bar menu also holds a variety of drinks, some of our favorites being the creme brulee latte, TJs Cappuccino and vanilla caramel iced coffee.”

Winning Best of the Region reflects the hard work and dedication of the team, says Cappas.

“They consistently work to ensure that every guest leaves our restaurant happy and satisfied,” he adds. “We will continue to strive for excellence and provide the best possible dining experience to everyone who visits Toast & Jam.”

