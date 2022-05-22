Best Family Restaurant

Toast & Jam Breakfast and Lunch Cafe

7311 Mallard Lane

Schererville

219-769-0000

tjs.cafe

A good family restaurant is one you can visit at different times of day with a menu that has something for everyone in an atmosphere that is friendly to all ages. Toast & Jam is that and more.

It’s an ideal spot for breakfast or brunch where the options are many, whether you want something savory, such as its Hog Heaven Skillet, Cowboy Biscuits & Gravy or build-your-own omelet or something on the sweeter side, such as Rum Chata French Toast, Cannoli Pancakes or Cinnamon Roll Pancakes.

“Our trendy decor, lively atmosphere and outgoing, friendly staff set us apart from other restaurants. From the second you walk in the door, you're treated as a member of our family. On top of our hospitality, our food is made with love and from scratch,” said Andrea Shippey, manager. “Our portions are huge and our espresso bar and mimosa menu pair perfectly with everything we serve. We truly have something for everyone. We are a go-to for families and especially for special occasions.”

The eatery celebrates seven years this month. “There is always something new going on as far as specials each week on our menu, specials each month from the barista and a new jam flavor each month,” said Shippey. Look for the patio to open soon.

SECOND PLACE

Round the Clock

Multiple Locations

THIRD PLACE

Pappas Restaurant & Bar

1130 N. Main St.

Crown Point

219-662-7900

