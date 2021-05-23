Best Female Bartender

Rebecca Tam

White Rhino Bar & Grill

101 Joliet St.

Dyer

219-864-9200

Rebecca Tam lives by the motto “Treat others how you would like to be treated.”

As bartender at Whine Rhino Bar & Grill for nearly 11 years, she strives to provide customers with the same type of experience she would want if she were on the other side of the bar.

“You just have to think what kind of experience you would like to have when you are out at an establishment and that is the kind of service you should provide,” she says. “A genuine smile goes a long way.”

Tam says she hopes every person who comes in the door leaves with a positive experience and is excited to return.

“Repeat guests are the best,” she said. “Those are the type of people who turn into regulars, and regulars turn into friends.”

