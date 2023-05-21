Caitlyn Fritz
Horseshoe Hammond Casino
777 Casino Center Drive
Hammond
219-473-7000
Though she’s been bartending for more than decade — eight of those years at Horseshoe — Caitlyn Fritz thinks of herself as much as an entertainer as a dispenser of drinks.
“Being behind the bar is my stage,” she says. “I like to entertain my guests.”
Perhaps that notion of entertaining as much as serving is one of the reasons she finds herself as a repeat winner in this category and why so many of her customers keep coming back. As long as they keep coming, she’ll continue to enjoy being “on stage” night after night.
“Horseshoe lets me use my creativity with cocktails, and I love that,” she says. “I am well respected here and my hard work and integrity are valued.”
SECOND PLACE
Rebecca Tam
White Rhino Bar & Grill
101 Joliet St.
Dyer
219-864-9200
THIRD PLACE
Tara Luniewski
Greg's Place
21 E. Joliet St.
Schererville
219-322-4444