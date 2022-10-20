Best Female Bartender

Tracy Stribakos

The Post Game Pub & Sedona Grille

9630 Willow Lane

Mokena

708-479-1302

Tracy Stribakos has a pretty straightforward definition of success as a bartender: If her customers are happy, so is she. And as a member of the staff at the Post Game Pub since it opened 20 years ago, she has spent those past two decades building the kinds of long-term relationships with customers that more often than not lead to relaxing nights out and happiness all around.

But she’s quick to note that the positive vibe at the Post Game is far from a one-person responsibility. From the owners to the long-timers like herself to the newest employees, customer service and a friendly attitude are always a team effort. And in an atmosphere like that, Stribakos says she finds it’s hard to not do her best work and, of course, to have a good time.

“My secret to success is working hard and just being myself,” she says. “Just having good conversations. I care about people and enjoy listening to them.”

SECOND PLACE

Nicki Olson

Harry E. Anderson VFW Post 9545

323 Old Hickory Road

New Lenox

815-485-8369

THIRD PLACE

Olivia Keegan

Girl in the Park

11265 W. 159th St.

Orland Park

708-226-0042