Best Female Bartender

Caitlyn Fritz

Horseshoe Hammond Casino

777 Casino Center Drive

Hammond

866-711-7463

Truth be told, Caitlyn Fritz’s dream would be to work at another part of the casino — the entertainment stage.

The Hammond resident and Whiting native took classes and has done improv comedy at Second City and thinks that helps her relationships with customers.

“When you come and see me, I’m always trying to entertain,” she said. “I want you to have fun, like you are coming to a party.”

This is her first Best Of award, and she still aspires to be an entertainer. But for now, she will have fun at the bar.

“I try to have everyone’s best interest at hand,” she said. “If someone is into sports, I may not be into every sport, but if I have a regular, I make sure I put on the Cubs game. I try to make everyone feel like they are family. You’re coming over to my house and I’m going to take care of you.”

SECOND PLACE

Rebecca Tam

White Rhino Bar & Grill

101 Joliet St.

Dyer

219-864-9200

THIRD PLACE

Kristin Lynn

The Mason Jar

214 N. Liberty St.

Lowell

219-225-5222

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0