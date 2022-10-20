Best Fencing/Deck Company

Oak Ridge Fence & Gate
2044 W. 163rd St., Suite 12
Markham
708-357-4105
As a small company that started out of the home of Julie Creger in 1990, Oak Ridge Fence & Gate has grown to be a trusted fence builder.
“Satisfied customers helped us grow our business,” Creger said. “Customer service sets you apart from everyone else, and we strive to provide our customers with affordable prices using the best materials possible.”
A woman-owned business, Oak Ridge Fence & Gate is certified by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council and the Illinois Business Enterprise Program. The company is licensed, bonded and insured and specializes in residential, commercial and industrial fencing.
“Our employees are highly experienced and many of our installers who began with us at the beginning of our company are still with me,” Creger said.
SECOND PLACE
Spano Construction
8906 Turnberry Lane
Tinley Park
708-932-3844
THIRD PLACE
K Brothers Fence
19008 Wolf Road
Mokena
708-479-0414