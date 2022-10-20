Best Fencing/Deck Company

Oak Ridge Fence & Gate

2044 W. 163rd St., Suite 12

Markham

708-357-4105

As a small company that started out of the home of Julie Creger in 1990, Oak Ridge Fence & Gate has grown to be a trusted fence builder.

“Satisfied customers helped us grow our business,” Creger said. “Customer service sets you apart from everyone else, and we strive to provide our customers with affordable prices using the best materials possible.”

A woman-owned business, Oak Ridge Fence & Gate is certified by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council and the Illinois Business Enterprise Program. The company is licensed, bonded and insured and specializes in residential, commercial and industrial fencing.

“Our employees are highly experienced and many of our installers who began with us at the beginning of our company are still with me,” Creger said.

SECOND PLACE

Spano Construction

8906 Turnberry Lane

Tinley Park

708-932-3844

THIRD PLACE

K Brothers Fence

19008 Wolf Road

Mokena

708-479-0414