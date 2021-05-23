Best Festival

Pierogi Fest
1417 119th St.
Whiting
219-659-0292
Now in its 27th year, Pierogi Fest is Indiana’s third largest festival and has been featured on Wall Street Journal, The Food Channel and The Travel Channel and listed by Saveur Magazine as one of the 20 best festivals in the U.S.
Named for a centerpiece of Polish cuisine, the Pierogi Fest with its lawn mower brigade and babushka-wearing buscias celebrates the cultural diversity of Northwest Indiana and the amazing way we all get along.
“We offer fun,” says Tom Dabertin, who with Marty Dybel and Darlene Beerling, founded the fest in 1994. “It has grown tremendously over the years, from occupying an area less than 50 feet long with the chamber (of commerce) selling pierogi and a few hundred attendees to an event that draws up to 300,000 visitors and one of the largest food festivals in the Midwest- that is pretty amazing even to those who have been around since its inception.”
There are many memorable moments when it comes to Pierogi Fest. Dabertin lists several that stand out including the national media coverage.
“There’s that,” he says. “And the fact that after all these years, I am still pushing a lawn mower at the parade in a coconut bra and a grass skirt.”
With planning underway for a return after a COVID hiatus, “we will be taking added steps to assure that everyone feels comfortable and safe this year, but we ask everyone to get their vaccine to make it an enjoyable festival,” says Dabertin. ”Although we take our responsibility to plan and organize a great festival, we work diligently to make it fun, safe and quirky. We must be doing something right.”
SECOND PLACE
Rock ‘N’ Rail Music & Street Fest
Broad Street
Griffith
219-924-7500
THIRD PLACE
Lake County Fair
889 Court St.
Crown Point
219-663-3617