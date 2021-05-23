Best Festival

Pierogi Fest

1417 119th St.

Whiting

219-659-0292

Now in its 27th year, Pierogi Fest is Indiana’s third largest festival and has been featured on Wall Street Journal, The Food Channel and The Travel Channel and listed by Saveur Magazine as one of the 20 best festivals in the U.S.

Named for a centerpiece of Polish cuisine, the Pierogi Fest with its lawn mower brigade and babushka-wearing buscias celebrates the cultural diversity of Northwest Indiana and the amazing way we all get along.

“We offer fun,” says Tom Dabertin, who with Marty Dybel and Darlene Beerling, founded the fest in 1994. “It has grown tremendously over the years, from occupying an area less than 50 feet long with the chamber (of commerce) selling pierogi and a few hundred attendees to an event that draws up to 300,000 visitors and one of the largest food festivals in the Midwest- that is pretty amazing even to those who have been around since its inception.”