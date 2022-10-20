Best Festival

Frankfort Fall Festival

123 Kansas St.

Frankfort

815-469-3356

Given the support of Mother Nature in the form of enviable weather and beautiful colors, fall festivals tend to have a leg up on many of their competitors. But these qualities of autumn also have a way of creating something of a festival frenzy during September and October, which is why it’s all the more impressive that the Frankfort Fall Festival continues to stand out in an increasingly crowded field.

Aiding its longtime appeal is, of course, the festival’s quaint setting in historic downtown Frankfort, which helps lend a timeless community feel to its arts and crafts booths, food court, live entertainment areas, carnival and parade.

But executive director Pauline Modjeski says the true heart and soul of what has made the festival such a draw for more than a half-century lies in the residents and business owners who come together to put on such a special event.

“The Frankfort Fall Festival is a year-round labor of love that is led by the Frankfort Chamber of Commerce and involves our community and hundreds of volunteers each year,” Modjeski explains. “These volunteers dedicate their time and passion to making this event the success that it is.”

SECOND PLACE

Christmas in the Commons

145-199 Veterans Pkwy.

New Lenox

815-462-6400

THIRD PLACE

Frankfort Bluegrass Festival

113 Kansas St.

Frankfort

815-469-6321