Best Financial Adviser

Oak Partners Inc. has been helping retirees in Northwest Indiana for more than 29 years.

“Our depth of adviser experience; our exceptional service team that operates with a concierge-level service culture; and our fiduciary advice model, which allows our professionals to provide holistic planning and wealth management, are what we believe sets our firm apart,” said Crystal DeHaven, director of Client Experience for Oak Partners. “Each client is cared for by an experienced team, which provides a high level of personalized service and advice. We also believe the strongest clients are those who are educated and informed about financial matters, so we work to stay in constant communication, which includes hosting a number of different fun and informative client focused events throughout the year. We believe that having deep and informed relationships with our clients really makes a difference in their ultimate success.”

The Oak Partners team, whether they’re wealth advisers and investment strategists or operations and service teammates, have an understanding and familiarity with each client. This lets them deliver a holistic planning experience, backed up by immediate and attentive service needed.

“So, in essence, we feel the connection we have with our clients is really the secret of our firm’s success,” continued DeHaven. “We take time to listen and understand our clients’ finances and family culture as well as their financial goals. And we can promise when you call our office you get a person who understands your needs, never a phone tree, which we believe makes a big difference in the world today.”

SECOND PLACE

Centier Bank

Multiple Locations

THIRD PLACE

Peoples Bank

Multiple locations

